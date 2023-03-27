Listen & Be Heard

Glenis Redmond, Poet Laureate of Greenville, SC

Tony Robles

Tony Robles sat down to talk with Glenis Redmond, the first poet laureate of Greenville, SC on Sunday, March 26. They had a wide-ranging conversation about Greenville, the Carolinas, writing, her books and her plans as the poet laureate.

