Listen & Be Heard

to belong

martha cinader

I am many things to many people.

i know i go
i flow i see
i free i me
part of whole
a soul

Posted

in

,

by

martha cinader

Tags:

, ,

Please participate. Say something about this and be heard.

  • to belong
    by martha cinader
    i know i go i flow i see i free i me part of whole a soul
  • Shame Game
    by martha cinader
    he covers her cage with his rage, takes her song, tells her she’s wrong, weak, shouldn’t speak. she waits long for dawn.
  • Good morning
    by martha cinader
  • Children in the Caribbean and Tribes in New York
    by martha cinader
    Martha Cinader speaks with Opal Palmer Adisa in Jamaica, author of Pretty Like Jamaica, published by Caribbean Reads. Martha also speaks with author Chavisa Woods, Executive Director of A Gathering of the Tribes in New York City. Tony Robles reads poetry from Issue 16 of A Gathering of the Tribes Magazine.
  • good morning
    by martha cinader
    one little muscovy
  • he chose me
    by martha cinader
    fresh with still-wet hair spit on my pubescent idea of fair, a wad on my head to add to my dread that he might lash out about a girl as wrong as a protest song
  • Pretty Like Jamaica, a Story Especially for Caribbean Children
    by martha cinader
    We talked about how the role of provider has changed in Jamaica, gender violence, Jamaican National language and English in the schools, choosing to live in Jamaica, and her plans for at least ten more children's books...
  • what is tomorrow?
    by martha cinader
    what is tomorrow? does memory make me? can it break me? am i what was said? was i led to dread? what’s in my head?
  • Review: A Gathering of the Tribes–The Black Lives Matter Issue
    by Tony Robles
    Memory is honored, the names of those slain by police held up in a light of poetry, the fire of strength raging from our streets to the page...
  • Warehouse
    by Tony Robles
    A poem by Tony Robles
%d bloggers like this: