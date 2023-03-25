Martha Cinader speaks with Opal Palmer Adisa in Jamaica, author of Pretty Like Jamaica, published by Caribbean Reads.
Martha also speaks with author Chavisa Woods, Executive Director of A Gathering of the Tribes in New York City.
Tony Robles reads poetry from Issue 16 of A Gathering of the Tribes Magazine.
We talked about how the role of provider has changed in Jamaica, gender violence, Jamaican National language and English in the schools, choosing to live in Jamaica, and her plans for at least ten more children's books...
