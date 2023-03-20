Pretty Like Jamaica, a Story Especially for Caribbean Children
by martha cinader
March 20, 2023
We talked about how the role of provider has changed in Jamaica, gender violence, Jamaican National language and English in the schools, choosing to live in Jamaica, and her plans for at least ten more children's books...
what is tomorrow?
by martha cinader
March 20, 2023
what is tomorrow?
does memory make me?
can it break me?
am i what was said?
was i led to dread?
what’s in my head?
Review: A Gathering of the Tribes–The Black Lives Matter Issue
by Tony Robles
March 19, 2023
Memory is honored, the names of those slain by police held up in a light of poetry, the fire of strength raging from our streets to the page...
Warehouse
by Tony Robles
March 17, 2023
A poem by Tony Robles
The #1 Reason Plans Fail
by cyndicombs
March 17, 2023
The number one reason plans fail is because we fail to plan. The solution is simple. Write down your plan. If you want to change anything, write down what you WILL do to make the change.
Red Shoes, Wild Women Writers
by martha cinader
March 14, 2023
An archival interview of Dr. Clarissa Pinkola Estes, author of Women who run with the wolves, Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype. A conversation with Nilsa Rivera, about podcasting and navigating the world as writers.
Using frozen fish for bait
by martha cinader
March 14, 2023
I don't know
if it's going to go for a dead fish, but
we will find out...
i gave a bug a hug
by martha cinader
March 13, 2023
i gave a bug a hug
she was here first
custodian of the universe.
i watered her tree,
thanked her for visiting me.
we’re friends to the end.
it’s war out there.
we have to take care
of each other.
Good Morning
by martha cinader
March 12, 2023
Making sourdough bread is a rewarding ritual. Ingredients: time, patience, flour, water, sea salt.
Assembling a Wheelchair
by Tony Robles
March 11, 2023
And somewhere a wheel chair
is being put together while a
world tilts on its axis trying to
find its bearings
