i gave a bug a hug
by martha cinader
March 13, 2023
she was here first
custodian of the universe.
i watered her tree,
thanked her for visiting me.
we’re friends to the end.
it’s war out there.
we have to take care
of each other.
Good Morning
by martha cinader
March 12, 2023
Making sourdough bread is a rewarding ritual. Ingredients: time, patience, flour, water, sea salt.
Assembling a Wheelchair
by Tony Robles
March 11, 2023
And somewhere a wheel chair
is being put together while a
world tilts on its axis trying to
find its bearings
Every Word
by martha cinader
March 10, 2023
i never said
because of dread
lives in my jaw
reading law books
rings in my ears, gives me
dirty looks, plays with fear
i hold dear.
Good Morning
by martha cinader
March 9, 2023
Good Morning from Martha's Kitchen Garden. Thank you for your friendship.
a tiny-tiny fly
by martha cinader
March 9, 2023
a tiny, tiny fly
flew by
asked do i know
how food grows
or the cost when
the war on insects
is lost?
Bad Chickens
by martha cinader
March 8, 2023
you look at what you did.
look at what you did. that's my mulberry tree! darn chicken!
Open Heart
by Tony Robles
March 8, 2023
I just had open heart,
he says
We take the wheelchair
from the bed of his
pickup
and the man's wife sits
in the truck
On the dashboard is
a red pillow in the
shape of a heart
up dating
by martha cinader
March 8, 2023
go to my settings
change my post type
fix my code
select my image
click on my address
save me
Ep 4: See through Mestizo Eyes, Read and Listen to Women
by martha cinader
March 7, 2023
Tony Robles speaks with Chumash elder Joe Talaugon, author of Mestizo through My Eyes. Virtuous sings original reading songs for National Reading Month. Pilar Uribe contributes quotes from prominent women for Women's History Month. Your host and producer, Martha Cinader, speaks with DJ Jeannie Hopper, Chicken Talk from Martha Kitchen Garden and of course, poetry.
