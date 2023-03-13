Listen & Be Heard

i gave a bug a hug

martha cinader

I am many things to many people.

she was here first
custodian of the universe.
i watered her tree, 
thanked her for visiting me.
we’re friends to the end.
it’s war out there.
we have to take care
of each other.

