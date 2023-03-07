Listen & Be Heard

Good Morning

martha cinader

I am many things to many people.

They always act they’re starving in the morning…

Posted

in

, ,

by

martha cinader

Tags:

,

Please participate. Say something about this and be heard.

  • Good Morning
    by martha cinader
    They always act they're starving in the morning...
  • Good Morning
    by martha cinader
    Good morning from Martha’s Kitchen Garden
  • Virtuous Spells Love
    by Tony Robles
    The Hendersonville Main library celebrated National Reading month on March 4th with an event that included great songs by the performer Virtuous, whose rhymes, rhythms and energetic personality got the crowd of kids and parents moving to the music and taking in her message that children should read, read, and read!
  • Good Morning
    by martha cinader
    Good morning from Bobo at Martha's Kitchen Garden.
  • the Sound Cop
    the Sound Cop
    by martha cinader
    the Sound Cop signals my brain rides the rails of a squealing train won’t stop
  • Create Art!
    by cyndicombs
    Creating art is therapy. Creating art is essential to the human spirit. Creating art can cure depression. Our energy and creativity long to flow!
  • Good Morning
    Good Morning
    by martha cinader
    Good morning from Martha's Kitchen Garden
  • Each Day shadow ducks at dawn life moving on night to day the same way something died in the dark unremarked and something grew too
    Each Day
    by martha cinader
    Each Day shadow ducks at dawn life moving on night to day the same way something died in the dark unremarked and something grew too
  • I am
    by cyndicombs
    I am golden sun on amber leaves.I am rain and sleet and hail.I am all the twinkling stars alight.I am the breeze that lifts your sail. I […]
  • Interview with Chumash Elder Joe Talaugon author of Mestizo Through My Eyes
    by Tony Robles
    Joe Talaugon grew up in the town of Guadalaupe in the Central Coast of California. His memoir honors his Filipino immigrant father, one of the early manongs, (Early Filipino immigrants to the US,) as well as his experiences growing up in Filipino culture with a man who was his stepfather
%d bloggers like this: