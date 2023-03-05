Virtuous Spells Love

The Hendersonville Main library celebrated National Reading month on March 4th with an event that included great songs by the performer Virtuous, whose rhymes, rhythms and energetic personality got the crowd of kids and parents moving to the music and taking in her message that children should read, read, and read! Tony Robles read from his children’s book, Lakas and the Manilatown Fish, which celebrates its 20th year of publication. The kids laughed and enjoyed the journey of the magical fish in the story as well as learning a few Filipino words along the way.

The children also gathered to take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a mini library at Green Meadows Community in Sullivan Park, where community members can both donate and obtain books. The event was organized by Crystal Cauley, founder of the Black History Collective of Henderson Countyhttps://www.facebook.com/BHofHC/ and the Black Business Network of Western North Carolina. Other speakers included Judy Bonner of Exploring Diversity Through Literature, and representatives from Literacy Connection, Smart Start Partnership for Children and Children and Family Resource Center.

Tony Robles Speaks with Virtuous on March 3, 2023, at the National Reading Month Event in Hendersonville, NC

Crystal McCauley interacts with children at the Hendersonville Library for a National Reading Month Event.

Virtuous sings an original song about reading for the event…

