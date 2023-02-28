I am golden sun on amber leaves.
I am rain and sleet and hail.
I am all the twinkling stars alight.
I am the breeze that lifts your sail.
I am autumn apples, crisp and sweet.
I am peach juice on your chin.
I am all the joys that fill your Soul.
I am both poetry and pen.
I am the salt you taste in tears.
I am the heat of your desire.
I am the scent of sun-warmed pine.
I am the sunset’s golden fire.
I am dandelions on fields of green.
I am sand and surf and sea.
I am everything you’ve ever dreamed.
I am you and you are me.
