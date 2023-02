to like

a stick or a stone

can break a bone.

a like is a lick on a sugar stick,

a tick in a basket

of dreams deferred

without a word.

head lines

happen daily

people pay with paper

to read paper

convolution

rape, retribution

foot notes to evolution

Listen and Be Heard speaks to John Ariatti of Grow Our Own Teachers of Color at a meeting on black equity in Henderson County Schools. His group works to increase the numbers of teachers of color in Henderson county by providing financial and educational resources to high school students of color who wish to pursue… Continue Reading →

headlines

if the tree

never felled

did any of it

happen

Muscovy in a swale after a heavy rain.

I’m starting to use words like sweetheart and darlin’ and the woman at the counter puts some scrambled eggs in front of me, calls me sweetie The workers stack the Texas toast, scoop the grits scribble down orders and take our dirty plates I sit and sip and scribble in a notepad and think of… Continue Reading →