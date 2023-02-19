Interview with John Ariatti of Grow Our Own Teachers of Color Part 1

Listen and Be Heard speaks to John Ariatti of Grow Our Own Teachers of Color at a meeting on black equity in Henderson County Schools. His group works to increase the numbers of teachers of color in Henderson county by providing financial and educational resources to high school students of color who wish to pursue teaching as a profession. The meeting was organized by Crystal Cauley of the Black History Collective of Henderson County and the Allies for Racial Equality Team of the Unitarian Church and focused on black disparities in education and stratagies to combat unconscious bias. The meeting was held on February 18th at the Unitarian Church in Hendersonville, NC.
