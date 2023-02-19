Interview with John Ariatti of Grow Our Own Teachers of Color Part 1

Listen and Be Heard speaks to John Ariatti of Grow Our Own Teachers of Color at a meeting on black equity in Henderson County Schools. His group works to increase the numbers of teachers of color in Henderson county by providing financial and educational resources to high school students of color who wish to pursue… Continue Reading →

headlines

if the tree

never felled

did any of it

happen

Muscovy in a swale after a heavy rain.

I'm starting to use words like sweetheart and darlin' and the woman at the counter puts some scrambled eggs in front of me, calls me sweetie The workers stack the Texas toast, scoop the grits scribble down orders and take our dirty plates I sit and sip and scribble in a notepad and think of

The Train Runs

chugging dividends

to the very end

from its stack while

cars fall from the track,

doesn’t need water,

never looks back

or ahead,

doesn’t see you, me or the dead.

Since we are biologically wired to avoid pain and seek pleasure, then it stands to reason that if food is our only source of pleasure we will overeat! Why wouldn’t we?

i sew

a seam to a dream.

wind whips my feelings

flaps my flag.

shedding tears,

i’m still here

with a hitch and a stitch.

Tony Robles remembers his uncle Al Robles on the occasion of his birthday.