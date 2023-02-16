Happy Birthday Poet Al Robles (1930-2009)

Tony Robles remembers his uncle Al Robles on the occasion of his birthday.

Poet, servant of the people. How you served plates of rice and fish and poetry that stuck to the mind and nourished the heart in a place called Manilatown. Your love for the elders of our community was always true. You served the food of love and compassion amidst those who would come and pluck away at the bones, never compromising your love. Uncle Al–Filipino poet, Filipino-American poet who took a stand by sitting with our elders and talking with them, honoring their stories. Filipino ako, you wrote–I am Filipino.

Cat’s Meow

Ducks in a row.

Chickens counted.

ScapeGoat escaped.

Dog my best friend.

Wild geese sharing the pond with semi-wild Muscovies this morning.

to walk

blind,

i couldn’t find

the open door

my mind wouldn’t leave

couldn’t conceive more

than meets the eye

until i tried.

Cleven “Goodie” Goudeau (1932-2015) was a talented painter and cartoonist, art director, and the creator of the first African American greeting card line in the United States in the 1960s. Goodie’s friend, and film Director TJ Walkup, follows Goodie through New York City and Oakland, California, discussing the successful greeting card line that made history.

to dis

sew she ate

crow

know ledge

to yous

wings sew she

sings jar ring rhymes

Emily Dickinson wrote: There's no frigate like a book. William Shakespeare said, For nimble thought can jump both sea and land. I think the sea is an apt metaphor for our endeavor—our art. Each time we sit down to write, we embark on a journey. We often times do not know what our destination will

You caught my eye even with your mask a pandemic badge of the mouth yet your eyes spoke as you moved about the store black woman under the glare of florescent light, wading in your own music, your own rhythm while the canned music played over the thrift store speakers And Nina's voice comes through

A foggy sunrise on pond with Muscovy and bird sounds.