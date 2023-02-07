martha cinader

Martha Cinader speaks with Dan Klink and Joelle Biton about podcasting, media, technology and people. Tony Robles speaks to Crystal Cauley on MLK Day in Hendersonville, NC and Delia at the Abundancia Food Distribution Program. Spoken word by Michelle Serros. Music by Greenville Jazz Collective, SC.

00;00;10;09 - 00;00;39;00 Speaker 1 Well, my brothers and sisters, we're going to pick it up and put it down. Take it apart. Put it back together again. Construct to deconstruct it. Maybe we'll smash it, break it into pieces, grab some glue. Make something pretty out of it. All this is listen and be heard. The first episode, the first podcast in my name is Martha and I want to welcome you to this space, this place. 00;00;39;16 - 00;01;01;06 Speaker 1 It's all about listening and being heard. In this first episode, we're going to hear a little bit of this and a little bit of that. And I'm going to build up into a little more of this and a little more of that today. We're going to hear a couple interviews contributed by Tony Roberts and a little live poetry. 00;01;01;20 - 00;01;27;13 Speaker 1 And I'm going to talk a little with Dan Klink, the sound man sitting opposite me with a microphone about how we're getting this podcast going and what it's taken to get this far and what it's going to take to go a little further. Well, how are you doing it? 00;01;27;22 - 00;01;32;19 Speaker 2 Well, I'm good. I'm good. Martha, it's it's good to be here in this space. Thank you for inviting me. 00;01;33;00 - 00;01;36;03 Speaker 1 Dan Klink, welcome to listen and be heard. 00;01;36;07 - 00;01;38;21 Speaker 2 Well, thank you. Thank you very much. I'm honored to be here. 00;01;38;23 - 00;02;02;12 Speaker 1 I really appreciate your experience and your willingness to help me launch this. Listen to be heard project that so far has just been my imagination and now it's turning into reality and your help has been important. So what's your story? You do a podcast. 00;02;02;20 - 00;02;28;27 Speaker 2 Okay, well, thank you. Thank for the beautiful introduction, Martha. And I believe in the your vision in all of this. So I'm honored to be here. My background is in podcasting. I sound engineer as well as co-host and produce two podcasts. One is the best Saturdays of Our Lives podcast based on the book written by Mark McRae. And you've certainly all heard him on that show, popular show. 00;02;28;27 - 00;02;48;02 Speaker 2 We get into the history and behind the scenes of animation, we don't say dove into a cartoon and then give you the play by play of an episode. We talk about the contracts, we talk about program formatting, realities of the time, you know, artwork, art meets commerce, everything that goes in into that. That's a that's a fun show. 00;02;48;02 - 00;03;04;19 Speaker 2 The other one is known as Thunder Talk. You know, I really need to figure out a 32nd elevator pitch for this show. Ladies and gentlemen, Michelle M, Sarah. 00;03;04;19 - 00;03;10;01 Speaker 3 Thank you and thank you very much. Amy. 00;03;15;01 - 00;03;54;00 Speaker 4 CD: Michelle Serros, Chicana Falsa, Boom Boom Man 00;03;54;12 - 00;04;19;19 Speaker 4 00;04;19;19 - 00;04;34;03 Speaker 4 00;04;35;09 - 00;04;35;16 Speaker 5 00;04;36;01 - 00;04;43;27 Speaker 3 00;04;44;06 - 00;05;11;17 Speaker 4 00;05;16;00 - 00;05;18;24 Speaker 1 How did you go about getting your parkas going? 00;05;19;01 - 00;05;30;29 Speaker 2 Well, I was invited on to a podcast. Someone here in town that I knew had a show, had me on as a guest and liked having me so much. I was invited back. 00;05;31;07 - 00;05;33;22 Speaker 1 Here in town is Greenville, South Carolina, Will. 00;05;33;25 - 00;06;04;27 Speaker 2 South Carolina. That's right. And I was invited back week after week. And then it was something I decided I wanted to try myself. So a friend of mine who I met on that that local show, someone who's good 13 years younger than me, who I really clicked with. And it was his infectious energy that almost emotionally blackmailed me into taking the whole idea from concept to something you can hold in your hand or you're more specifically hear in your ear. 00;06;05;03 - 00;06;05;17 Speaker 1 Okay. 00;06;05;19 - 00;06;06;10 Speaker 2 As a show. 00;06;06;10 - 00;06;08;28 Speaker 1 So you're susceptible. That's why you're sitting here now. 00;06;09;00 - 00;06;26;14 Speaker 2 That's why I'm sitting here now. I owe it all to a few other people going along the ride in terms of the, Hey, let's hang out and talk and have cool ideas, but then put me in a corner and making me, you know, put up or shut up. So I learned how to edit at home through appropriate open source program called Audacity. 00;06;26;24 - 00;06;35;07 Speaker 1 That sounds like something I want to check out. So how do people manage to do that? How can they listen to your podcast and how did you get to that point? 00;06;35;14 - 00;06;55;02 Speaker 2 Podcasts require something called an RSS feed that needs to be shot out to all of the various platforms. That'll take a moment for you to wrap your head around when you decide you want to wrap your head around it. There are web resources and people out there that can help. You'll want a website. It all has to come from a website so that there's a whole learning curve there. 00;06;55;14 - 00;06;57;25 Speaker 2 Ours is thunder talk dot org. 00;06;58;27 - 00;07;08;14 Speaker 1 And obviously mine is listening. Be heard when I say mine. That's like where I want this podcast to be coming from. 00;07;08;23 - 00;07;36;05 Speaker 5 Hi, this is Listen and be heard TV. My name is Tony Roberts. We are broadcasting from the People's Museum in Hendersonville, North Carolina. It's located at 318 North Main Street. And we're talking today with Crystal Colina. Crystal is founder of the Black Business Network of western North Carolina, also Black History Collective. We were at the People's Museum. She just did a wonderful presentation on Black History. 00;07;36;17 - 00;07;43;23 Speaker 5 Tell us about the presentation and what people should really know about the black community here in Henderson County. 00;07;44;25 - 00;07;56;23 Speaker 6 People should know that the black community is uplifting and very inspiring. If you really look into the history and the contributions made to this county, we were the ones that got. 00;07;58;02 - 00;08;23;17 Speaker 5 And a lot of your what you talk about is is unity and equity. Now, you've been trying to get the Heritage Museum in Henderson County or Hendersonville to include artifacts in the history of black people and off of this area and you've been running into some real roadblocks, if you could briefly describe just, you know, what kind of a fight that's been for you. 00;08;23;28 - 00;08;52;21 Speaker 6 The fight has been that there's a barrier that continues to say no to suggestions on making the Heritage Museum more inclusive. And so in more representing the people that have been here since the founding of this town. And so I want to have more representation, many more exhibits, and I do have there if they would have more African-American presence. 00;08;53;01 - 00;09;14;16 Speaker 5 Crystal, if you can do me one favor. If you could get up and let let's go to this mural. And if you can just maybe talk about this this mural, I guess, you know, the concept of it and what it what it means to you in terms of your own mission of educating people on the the black history here in Hendersonville and in Henderson County. 00;09;14;16 - 00;09;22;17 Speaker 5 Now we have yeah, this this beautiful, beautiful mural here. Can you tell us a little bit about it, what the title of it, what the name of it is and the artist was. 00;09;23;05 - 00;09;45;21 Speaker 6 Yes. So this mural is legacy. The artist is Diamond Cash. And as you can see, and that's uplifting the county. You see the shape of Henderson County and the right. Of course, we have our beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and on both sides you have the African kente border. 00;09;45;27 - 00;09;48;02 Speaker 5 The kente cloth right here, the border. Okay. 00;09;48;06 - 00;10;00;09 Speaker 6 And so that's just to pay homage to our heritage and with the hands is uplifting and embracing the county. It also speaks of our history. 00;10;00;17 - 00;10;17;07 Speaker 5 You know, this is really beautiful. I know our folks that are watching here on listen and be heard TV. This will get them to want to learn more about the history here. Now I see that we have some other artwork. Maybe we've we can just walk over here and maybe you could just maybe tell us a little bit about these pieces as well. 00;10;17;25 - 00;10;20;21 Speaker 6 Okay. This is for the kingdom of God. 00;10;20;21 - 00;10;22;28 Speaker 5 Happy with Kingdom of the Happy Land. 00;10;22;28 - 00;10;53;14 Speaker 6 Okay. And so that is true history that African-Americans that were free, that in the year 1868, they came to Henderson County and that this exhibit is sponsored by the Arts Council of Henderson County. The artist is also down in cash and this is an exhibit that we collaborated on. It was my vision to have representation of the kingdom because the kingdom had a queen, which was Queen. 00;10;53;14 - 00;10;57;09 Speaker 5 Nuala And I guess that would be would that be Luella right there? Okay. 00;10;57;12 - 00;11;19;08 Speaker 6 The King William Montgomery. And so the shape of Henderson County, it looks like a crown, but it's actually the shape of our family sitting here. Okay. Of course, you see another West African kente type pattern, an homage to our heritage. 00;11;19;08 - 00;11;20;00 Speaker 5 Yes, yes. 00;11;20;03 - 00;11;45;06 Speaker 6 On this picture, which is the largest, is one that we love. It's showing them walking away from a cotton plantation, which we all feel that their journey began in Texas. So they're walking away from the cotton plantations and then the mountains, they were intentionally put in the back because that's where they came, which is near Henderson, down to the Promised Land. 00;11;45;18 - 00;11;48;09 Speaker 6 And then this picture just represents having money. 00;11;48;14 - 00;11;51;18 Speaker 5 So coming from Texas after emancipation. 00;11;52;10 - 00;12;09;19 Speaker 6 And they were searching for the promised land and they ended up in Egypt and county and then this picture cabin life. It represents the fact that the kingdom had 180 to 200 acres of land that was a thriving kingdom, 200. 00;12;09;24 - 00;12;10;19 Speaker 5 That's a lot of land. 00;12;11;04 - 00;12;16;10 Speaker 6 And so the kingdom stretched from southern part of Henderson County to the northern part of South Carolina. 00;12;16;26 - 00;12;22;24 Speaker 5 And if people want to know more about the Kingdom of Happy Land, are there any online resources? 00;12;22;24 - 00;12;24;22 Speaker 6 Now you search the Kingdom of the have. 00;12;25;02 - 00;12;49;21 Speaker 5 Because there are there are a lot of resources on online now in terms of, you know, just getting the history, getting the stories out through the Heritage Museum. Are there specific things that people that are listeners or viewers can do to help you reach that objective emails or petitions or anything? How can we support the Black History Collective here? 00;12;51;04 - 00;13;00;15 Speaker 6 Well, by doing what you just said, emailing the Heritage Museum, maybe having meetings and saying, as taxpayers, they want to be representing. 00;13;01;02 - 00;13;03;09 Speaker 5 The Heritage Museum of Hendersonville and. 00;13;03;09 - 00;13;03;22 Speaker 6 Museum. 00;13;04;01 - 00;13;14;11 Speaker 5 Of Henderson County, the heritage. Okay. And then also, I think you were talking about the the county commissioners. Would that be a good thing to do, maybe reach out to county commissioners? 00;13;14;20 - 00;13;18;23 Speaker 6 Yeah, more people may have more success than I have and last two years. 00;13;18;23 - 00;13;45;28 Speaker 5 Yeah. Because emails are good, phone calls oftentimes are even better. So again, this is a really wonderful exhibit, a lot of diversity here. We see you know, the history of slavery, the history of the civil rights movement, the Cherokee history here, of course, the wonderful art work from Diamond Cache, and again, the wonderful work by you, you know, in all of your efforts. 00;13;46;03 - 00;14;15;13 Speaker 5 Crystal, again, this exhibit is going to be up. I'm not sure for how much longer, but it is at the People's Museum. And what's the address here? 318 is 318 North Main Street. Again, come on down and in support. You know, Crystal's work with the Black History Collective of of western North Carolina. And again this is listen and be heard TV and as they say keep on keeping on. 00;14;15;18 - 00;14;16;17 Speaker 5 Take care. Thank you, Chris. 00;14;17;01 - 00;15;05;02 Speaker 1 You heard the singular voice of Michelle Serros, a spoken word artist from her series Selected Stories from Chicana Files. And that was called Boom Boom Man. We also heard from Tony Robles this, who interviewed Crystal Collie. I'll give you a little more information about how to find that on the website later. I want to introduce another voice. Joelle, be tone, a woman who I originally corresponded with on Twitter and who was gracious enough to actually speak with me in a Zoom conference about something simple, listening and being heard. 00;15;05;23 - 00;15;10;14 Speaker 1 Tell us a little bit about what's on that website of yours. 00;15;11;18 - 00;15;15;09 Speaker 7 Um, yeah, it's actually pretty much all in English, I think. 00;15;15;09 - 00;15;17;25 Speaker 1 So what I. 00;15;17;25 - 00;15;18;05 Speaker 6 Came. 00;15;18;05 - 00;15;20;00 Speaker 1 Across. But that's interesting. 00;15;20;19 - 00;15;22;03 Speaker 7 Yeah. Maybe you. 00;15;22;04 - 00;15;23;09 Speaker 1 Like to ask, you. 00;15;23;28 - 00;15;25;26 Speaker 6 Know, maybe. That's right. 00;15;26;15 - 00;15;33;15 Speaker 1 I was going to ask you, what was I reading? I, I thought maybe it was German, but then I said, no, maybe that's like, yeah, maybe. 00;15;33;22 - 00;15;59;17 Speaker 7 I mean, maybe there are, there are some links. Usually I posts most of everything. I mean, I'm originally French, so sometimes they might be French, sometimes they might be some words that I'm borrowing from different languages. I spend also some time in in Austria and in Zurich. So sometimes that there's some German there. Yeah. 00;16;00;21 - 00;16;04;24 Speaker 1 I think I found one of those German patients. Maybe you're not. 00;16;04;24 - 00;16;05;24 Speaker 7 German. 00;16;07;05 - 00;16;13;02 Speaker 1 First sight that you would send people to, but it looked like you were doing video. 00;16;13;02 - 00;16;13;21 Speaker 6 Work. 00;16;14;16 - 00;16;16;06 Speaker 1 And you explain that a. 00;16;16;06 - 00;16;16;22 Speaker 6 Little bit. 00;16;17;23 - 00;17;03;02 Speaker 7 And that's why I was I was saying, like, I wonder which video you're referring to because I work is quite diverse and I have no idea which. And you're upon. But yeah, I have about 20 plus year practice and sort of mixed media interactive media questioning kind of sort of the position of technology's in or how it mediates, mediates relationships or how we sort of have the influence of, of technology in our lives or how complex IFIs sort of interactions in society or influenced by environment. 00;17;03;08 - 00;17;30;10 Speaker 7 I mean, it's not only related to tech, but I do have sort of, sort of my career started as the internet mainstream in mid late nineties and so I kind of follow it up with that trend as, as I was also developing as a person. So, so there is a huge influence of that. So I'm not sure which video you upon. 00;17;30;12 - 00;17;30;26 Speaker 6 Okay. 00;17;31;08 - 00;18;03;24 Speaker 1 This is all very interesting. And I mean, the reason we're having this conversation today is because you responded to me just talking about listening and being heard all this morning, just cutting away the stuff I didn't want and trying to let some things grow. This is my news permaculture attitude. You know, I'm learning like this. It's just so cute. 00;18;03;24 - 00;18;10;09 Speaker 1 Why would I want to cut it down, you know, so they don't ask me what that. 00;18;10;09 - 00;18;14;19 Speaker 6 Is right there? I think it's it's family. 00;18;15;13 - 00;18;16;17 Speaker 1 Issues while we. 00;18;16;17 - 00;18;19;17 Speaker 6 See that it's not good. 00;18;22;06 - 00;18;26;08 Speaker 1 So the fear that I saw over, I think, really sort of getting. 00;18;26;08 - 00;18;28;28 Speaker 6 Ready and I really. 00;18;29;19 - 00;18;30;24 Speaker 1 Planted this garden. 00;18;30;25 - 00;18;31;07 Speaker 7 Just. 00;18;32;04 - 00;18;33;19 Speaker 6 I guess three years ago. 00;18;34;03 - 00;18;36;14 Speaker 1 Was about half of what. 00;18;36;14 - 00;18;36;27 Speaker 6 You see. 00;18;36;27 - 00;18;41;12 Speaker 1 Here now. So two do I multiply. 00;18;41;12 - 00;18;44;02 Speaker 6 This far, which is. 00;18;44;02 - 00;18;48;26 Speaker 1 Nice because I don't have time to tend to every spot. 00;18;48;27 - 00;18;49;05 Speaker 6 On. 00;18;49;11 - 00;19;00;08 Speaker 1 Six and a half acres. It's impossible. Well, first of all, you have some credentials to write, aren't you a doctor? 00;19;00;19 - 00;19;44;09 Speaker 7 I mean, yes, I do have. I was I graduated from the Doctor of Design program for from Harvard University. So that was about 60 years ago. And before that, I sort of again had a career where I would always sort of move or travel in places that had some connections with research in human computer interaction, or at least some sort of some some research related to, to, let's say, our design interaction and human connectedness. 00;19;44;09 - 00;20;26;23 Speaker 7 And so I was lucky enough to, for instance, also the MIT Media Lab had the not post in Dublin for a few years. So I was there. I was also working Vienna before in a place that also was sort of a pioneer in sort of interaction design. And and before that, I grew up and graduated in Paris. I started this very strange geopolitics and I was really much always interested in history of technology and techniques and also how how that correlates to the emergencies of that nation's networks. 00;20;27;10 - 00;20;27;19 Speaker 7 Yeah. 00;20;28;01 - 00;20;31;22 Speaker 6 So okay, so I hate. 00;20;31;23 - 00;20;44;06 Speaker 1 Hoaxes and I'm still trying to find a home because there's got to be a house that makes some kind of sense for for me, a woman like me, for anybody. Right at all. What's wrong with. 00;20;44;20 - 00;20;45;12 Speaker 6 This? What's wrong. 00;20;45;12 - 00;20;47;13 Speaker 1 With those? I'm always wrestling with them. 00;20;47;13 - 00;20;49;00 Speaker 6 I can't win them up. Right? 00;20;49;06 - 00;20;53;14 Speaker 1 It's like they have a mind of their own. And then you try to stretch them out. 00;20;53;14 - 00;20;54;25 Speaker 6 And they get kicked. So they get. 00;20;54;25 - 00;20;55;12 Speaker 1 Caught on. 00;20;55;12 - 00;21;07;07 Speaker 6 Something. And then when you try to find up again, it's just hell, right? So I have like three or four and because I knew the long haul and I had three. 00;21;07;07 - 00;21;15;06 Speaker 1 Or four of them long, this is 200 feet, but it might be too long. 00;21;15;06 - 00;21;16;24 Speaker 6 You see, it's too long. 00;21;17;16 - 00;21;30;10 Speaker 1 And cause it's giving me hell and this is supposed to be the easy house that right shrinks up when you put it up, right? I don't know. Maybe if it was 50 feet, it would be easy. 00;21;30;10 - 00;21;39;26 Speaker 6 But it's not easy. He already has to. You just this. Where is Arthur? I haven't seen him. Oh, there he is. 00;21;39;26 - 00;22;06;01 Speaker 1 I was kind of peripherally involved in social media before. It was social media, like in web design back in the nineties. And there was a period there where I felt like it was kind of like the Wild West and I really enjoyed it. I had my own website, it was like a magazine. I was publishing all these writers and stuff, and then something happened. 00;22;06;01 - 00;22;22;19 Speaker 1 Like everything seemed to get centralized. It became completely different. So I don't know, like, what would you say between then and now? What would be the concerns of maybe artists to creative type people who are creating their own content? 00;22;23;25 - 00;23;13;20 Speaker 7 Yeah, I think I think there's a lot to unpack there, but I also and maybe that's also why I felt quite touched by your post at the time about this notion of being heard. And listening is probably the thing that for me changed the most. Obviously, social media was well, actually there was remember who mentioned this transition from, you know, this idea that we went from a network to a media, which means that we went from some sort of actually trying to to to share thoughts, to be in touch to advertising and broadcasting maybe ten or 15 years ago. 00;23;14;06 - 00;23;49;24 Speaker 7 And and the beginnings of the Internet and the Web was so much more empowering. I mean, of course, I see it from my perspective, my view as someone who's like using Tik Tok nowadays, they would say we have a different perspective. But I felt at least from my own history, that it was really engaging to to use those tools and so much different than, than if I like it would open a lot of possibilities and horizons and then all of a sudden desire arising sort of closed down. 00;23;50;04 - 00;24;10;20 Speaker 7 And I started to not feel so comfortable constantly being under pressure to publish, to broadcast, to be like sort of yeah. Kind of having to provide content in a way that was just not they didn't feel like just. 00;24;12;23 - 00;24;14;20 Speaker 1 Just to get hits basically. 00;24;15;07 - 00;24;40;21 Speaker 7 Yeah. And I can, I could, you can see it. You can really see that also when, when some of those platforms like Facebook of course implemented the likes button saw people started to have to take less efforts in commenting and responding and creating and dialog. It was just more about, about and numbering them than the likes and and sort of. 00;24;42;10 - 00;24;42;13 Speaker 6 Of. 00;24;42;26 - 00;24;45;04 Speaker 1 Surprising driven is that. 00;24;45;12 - 00;25;17;27 Speaker 7 Yeah. I mean I think it's sad for me that this we this is for me the age of advertising. It's really about monetizing everything that we can. We can create. And I think even when we promote something or we talk about ourselves in a very innocent manner with just publishing something about our daily life, we still expect in a way to sort of have like this, this Return on investment. 00;25;18;07 - 00;25;19;28 Speaker 1 Foundation or something. 00;25;20;08 - 00;25;43;00 Speaker 7 Yeah. And so, so for me, I had a very strong and I still do to some extent have this existential I don't recognize myself from online. I don't I feel like everything that I was accustomed to or I would take for granted in terms of relationship or in terms of exchange of what does it mean to be listened to? 00;25;43;07 - 00;25;52;18 Speaker 7 What does it mean to be heard? What does it mean to listen to others? This is completely I don't even know how to do this anymore at this stage. 00;25;53;07 - 00;26;20;09 Speaker 1 My goal right now is to get there, to get my first podcast somewhere and people can go there and they can listen to my podcast sample. Now, I was actually trying to combine that with actually being live, right? But I don't want to do Facebook Live or YouTube. I want to come from listen and be heard, you know, so that's a leap. 00;26;20;09 - 00;26;39;09 Speaker 1 Yeah. But my reason for wanting to do that is like ownership of my content. Like I've been messing around these last couple of days with one of our contributors, Tony Robles, who's calling me on the phone right now. 00;26;39;09 - 00;27;01;04 Speaker 5 Good morning. This is a listen and be heard tveit. We're speaking with Delia. She is with abundance food distribution. It's a food distribution program for Latinos. That next family's in Hendersonville, North Carolina. We're here at Grace Lutheran Church off of Sixth Avenue West. Delia, Wednesday. Yes, good morning. How are you? Hi, how are you? 00;27;01;05 - 00;27;01;21 Speaker 6 Good morning. 00;27;01;21 - 00;27;03;04 Speaker 5 Can you tell us about the food program? 00;27;03;07 - 00;27;09;23 Speaker 6 Yes, well, there's a food distribution was starting, but then. 00;27;11;01 - 00;27;12;08 Speaker 5 It began, right? Yeah. 00;27;12;08 - 00;27;44;09 Speaker 6 Got it started in 2020, during the pandemic. And that information was provide culturally appropriate food to community members who have been, you know, dealing with the pandemic and the consequences of that situation. And two years later, we continue doing this because we have been understood that food insecurity is not about the amount of food that we have access to, but the quality of food that we have access to. 00;27;44;12 - 00;28;09;00 Speaker 6 And that's the reason why we provide. You can see it's not pretty food. That means everything. It's fresh. Everything come from a farmer, from different areas. We have garlic scheduled, the no fly list and all these food that are coming in to eat. And that was the intention. And also in this context, that is maybe not anymore the COVID. 00;28;09;04 - 00;28;26;01 Speaker 6 The reason why we continue do this, it's mainly because of the economic situation. The, you know, everything become very expensive for our families. And this is a way just to support them in being able to just alleviate the economic burden of often. 00;28;26;04 - 00;28;28;10 Speaker 5 When when did the program start again? 00;28;28;10 - 00;28;32;09 Speaker 6 We start in 2020, 20, 20, 2020. During the pandemic. 00;28;32;17 - 00;28;41;20 Speaker 5 Has there been an increase or an upswing in the numbers of families, the number of people that if that, you know, are being served by the program? 00;28;42;03 - 00;29;02;11 Speaker 6 Of course, we have started with ten families in 2020 and now we have around 140 families. Oh, wow. Yes. And honestly, the reason why we keep that amount of families is because we are not able to provide to some other. That means we still have people who request the food, but we don't have the capacity to serve them. 00;29;02;27 - 00;29;16;20 Speaker 6 And we have many different initiative in Henderson County from some food pantries, some organization who provide food. But I think the difference between this distribution in others is the type of food that we shoot. 00;29;16;26 - 00;29;26;13 Speaker 5 And, you know, speaking of the type of food you mentioned, we have the child in the palace and maybe you can just go down the you know, let me just go down the row here. 00;29;26;26 - 00;29;27;10 Speaker 6 And then you. 00;29;27;10 - 00;29;27;26 Speaker 5 Can use. 00;29;28;29 - 00;29;36;27 Speaker 6 That. For years we have been my parents. We have. And lemons, carrots, onions. 00;29;37;09 - 00;29;38;27 Speaker 5 It looks like we have beets to eat. 00;29;39;02 - 00;29;39;17 Speaker 6 We have. 00;29;39;17 - 00;29;40;03 Speaker 5 Radishes. 00;29;40;04 - 00;29;50;00 Speaker 6 God knows, radishes. Onions. I will cut offs. We have potatoes, tomatoes. We have tangerine. 00;29;50;03 - 00;29;50;21 Speaker 5 Tangerines. 00;29;50;21 - 00;29;58;17 Speaker 6 Yeah, we have oranges. All bananas. We have plantain, cilantro. 00;29;58;18 - 00;30;06;22 Speaker 5 And can you talk a little bit about can you talk about Yucca? Because, you know, I know that's something that's very sacred and very in a cultural thing. You talk a little bit about. 00;30;06;22 - 00;30;29;02 Speaker 6 You know, you guys are very popular food in Latin American. It depends where you from is the way that you cook. But I think for many families in our community is also a way to connect with some flavors that we we also love. When you come to this country. Yeah. And this is something that you can cook in very different ways. 00;30;29;14 - 00;30;43;05 Speaker 6 Also, people from and from the Caribbean also, if you care, we from Central America, we eat you guys well these are very popular food in and they have the material. 00;30;43;14 - 00;30;43;26 Speaker 5 Of seeking. 00;30;44;10 - 00;31;14;09 Speaker 6 A very Mexican produce. But I think we learn a lot here when we have different communities together. For example, Maya as a Salvadorian, I really love to eat also so sorry for my feelings. I have many friends from Mexico and that's that amazing thing about one dancer is not just about providing food, it's about being together. Share a friendship, share values, solidarity. 00;31;14;09 - 00;31;15;04 Speaker 6 And in many. 00;31;15;11 - 00;31;26;09 Speaker 5 You know, it's really beautiful because you have adults and you also have young people here and they get a sense of community and a sense of serving something other than themselves. You know. 00;31;26;09 - 00;31;51;14 Speaker 6 That's that's the thing. And do you know, because we have a you know, everybody who comes to pick up to is people who have been registered before is people that we met once a month. That's that means we become close. We have to asking others that's a good way also to create that sustainable way to bring community. 00;31;51;20 - 00;32;12;00 Speaker 5 That's in that's in this beautiful thing, you know, our our listeners and our viewers that listen and be heard. TV are very much community oriented people. And this is something that, you know, is something that's going to really touch them. Can you talk about the farming that you're doing? I know that you were able to have access to a piece of land here in Hendersonville. 00;32;12;06 - 00;32;18;11 Speaker 5 And I guess I guess the whole program kind of started from that dream were from from that. Can you tell us a little bit about that? 00;32;18;12 - 00;32;42;24 Speaker 6 Yes. When we start on Bentiu, we have understood as well that how important is to be able to have access to local food and have access to food that we don't need to buy to somebody else. And that's why we decided to start a farm with some other Hispanic community members. The name of the farm is 15 and it's a worker on call. 00;32;42;29 - 00;33;10;18 Speaker 6 And the idea is, you know, share also the web with others being able to re learn about growing food. It's understood how important is to be have access to good food game food because we don't use any kind of chemicals. Yes. And you know, it's a I think it's it's like something that it's connected. Yeah. That means having access to good food is where you know, where it came from. 00;33;10;18 - 00;33;11;04 Speaker 5 Yes. 00;33;11;04 - 00;33;12;22 Speaker 6 Yes. Anyway, it's just. 00;33;13;03 - 00;33;13;26 Speaker 5 The name of the farm. 00;33;13;26 - 00;33;18;04 Speaker 6 Tierra was 30, Tierra 30, 30. 00;33;18;11 - 00;33;18;25 Speaker 5 30. 00;33;18;25 - 00;33;20;15 Speaker 6 Okay. That means fertile land. 00;33;20;27 - 00;33;39;00 Speaker 5 Fertile land. Okay. Okay, I got you. I got you. So for people that want to support you in terms of either volunteering or donating food, because I know that there's a lot of food here, but with the need being what it is, there can always be more. How can they learn more about support? 00;33;39;01 - 00;34;03;20 Speaker 6 Yes, you can go to Facebook and ask in search of healthcare system. In the central system, the name of the platform that we have use and program. You can see Facebook very easily and I think before to donate food or any items it's come and see what we do and okay. Share with us the time that we spend with cannabis. 00;34;04;03 - 00;34;13;22 Speaker 5 Sounds good. It looks like we have some volunteers here in the background that we're going to start at around 10 a.m.. And just to kind of go further, it looks like we also have some canned food and we have flour. 00;34;13;22 - 00;34;26;00 Speaker 6 Honestly, we have to sign up to provide canned food, but sometime we give some and buy something. Today we have tuna, we have some flour. We have been provides. 00;34;26;21 - 00;34;29;09 Speaker 5 Oh, some pancake mix in my Rosa roast. 00;34;29;13 - 00;34;33;01 Speaker 6 I have my stuff. Well cream it's well again. 00;34;33;10 - 00;34;55;12 Speaker 5 This is a wonderful thing you're doing and this is something that's that's very much needed. I'm glad here, not only just for the, you know, for the food distribution, but for the feeling of community. I mean, I've been volunteering here for the last month or so, and it's just a feeling of belonging really in in a community sometimes where you don't feel like you you do belong at sometimes. 00;34;55;14 - 00;34;55;24 Speaker 5 You know. 00;34;56;00 - 00;35;10;10 Speaker 6 That's the reason why we do this is because the only way to feel at home, it's been able to create that community. Yes. Yes. We are not the organization. We are just community members trying to find a way to support each other. 00;35;10;13 - 00;35;18;29 Speaker 5 And again, for the people that are that are listening to be heard right now, who are watching this, how do they get in touch if if they'd like to volunteer once again? 00;35;18;29 - 00;35;26;11 Speaker 6 Yes, it's in Facebook. You can at church. Henderson, my sister. I will mention food program. 00;35;26;19 - 00;35;28;20 Speaker 5 I will not see a food program. Yes. Okay. 00;35;28;22 - 00;35;30;28 Speaker 6 You can share with people about the link. 00;35;31;22 - 00;35;45;20 Speaker 5 Well, thank you so much. I know we got a few days work ahead of. Thank you so much. Much love to you, Delia. And we'll get this out right now. Listening. Be heard. Thank you. Gracias. 00;35;45;20 - 00;35;47;04 Speaker 6 Good afternoon, Ralph. Beverly connection. 00;35;47;04 - 00;36;06;28 Speaker 4 Can I help you? Hi. Can I talk to someone in the frozen food section? Let me check my ivy, please. I'm making some rice, and I wanted to get frozen vegetables, and I. And I think you have Latino style vegetables, huh? Can you tell me what the difference is between them and the Malibu style vegetables? 00;36;07;21 - 00;36;35;04 Speaker 8 Oh, well, Latino style as like like little peppers, you know, I guess it's kind of spicy because I guess, like Latinos, like spicy food and, you know, Malibu style. Like like the pieces are bigger, like they're cut different, you know, they're diced different, more like, you know, like neater, like I don't know, like Malibu, I guess, you know, more. 00;36;35;04 - 00;36;37;08 Speaker 8 Yeah, the Malibu style costs. 00;36;37;08 - 00;36;41;22 Speaker 4 More because Malibu style vegetables more. Why? Why are they more money? 00;36;42;04 - 00;36;48;13 Speaker 8 I know. Actually, it just does. I think it's the packaging, though. It's like different packaging. You know. 00;36;48;25 - 00;37;40;24 Speaker 1 I would love to keep having some of these conversations with you because I think it's it's important. Just keep talking about listening and being heard. It's so basic. And I really appreciate the perspect of your coming from from having studied the media in this way. So maybe for today you could leave us with a positive idea of how you think maybe content creators could be using I don't want to call it social media, but using the technology we have available now today in a way that serves as, I think I'm attempting to do this podcast and talk with people like you to reach out, to really listen and to be heard. 00;37;40;24 - 00;38;01;02 Speaker 1 And I think there's some very important messages that we need to engage with each other about. It's really essential, I think, to our future now. But so what would you say? Like, you know, sure, Martha, do your podcast, but what else? Like, what else can you do or should we be doing? 00;38;01;02 - 00;38;34;22 Speaker 7 Um, I mean, I, I do appreciate also what you are doing. I, of course, I still have to mention on your initiative and also trying to reach out to your audience in a way that is that we are maybe feeling a bit shy because most of us know each other from again, like very, very quick way through Twitter and so on and so going over that bridge of reaching to that person and say, hey, let's talk, let's meet. 00;38;35;18 - 00;39;01;08 Speaker 7 That's I think that's quite brave to do that. And Why not include more of these initiatives? I think right now I'm not quite sure. There are of course, there are so many ways. And I do believe that even people using like there are a lot of people who are using those platforms and they're doing something that always will make me feel, oh, this is not so bad. 00;39;01;08 - 00;39;28;08 Speaker 7 You know, whether it's Twitter or Facebook or Insta or or TikTok or YouTube, there will always be moments where I'll be like, okay, this is really I don't know if you've seen something that really caught my attention on on YouTube. Was this this guy who saved a lobster from a supermarket and in the US, in I think in South Carolina, I forgot his name. 00;39;28;08 - 00;39;55;11 Speaker 7 Unfortunately, but he called his lobster Liam. And I think it started about last year and now he's been documenting is a professional videographer. So the videos are always really good, but he has a very nice narration and he has also a very, very kind approach to, to, to this other life otherness. And so that was really touching for me. 00;39;55;11 - 00;40;02;26 Speaker 7 And that sort of made me feel like, again, that we use those platforms in so many compelling ways and. 00;40;03;05 - 00;40;05;17 Speaker 1 That to raise money, all those types of. 00;40;05;17 - 00;40;05;24 Speaker 6 People. 00;40;06;03 - 00;40;34;02 Speaker 7 And storytelling with, with me and the Lobster really touched the hearts of many people. And certainly my own work is, is always going about like I teach also seminar called intimacy a distance showcasing that we've always been in a way using different medium to communicate and it's not we didn't start with the Internet or with Tinder, it's just different formats. 00;40;34;10 - 00;41;06;27 Speaker 7 So I'm not necessarily pessimistic about those. I think I'm more pessimistic about the constant monetization and this sort of this sort of feeling that you have. As soon as you start creating content, there's a path that you can take where you feel like you have to to more correlate. You correlate expression and artistic expression with, a form of advertising or with a sense of validation, which is for me, it really threw me off. 00;41;07;06 - 00;41;41;23 Speaker 7 Also in my own practice, how to continue being able to have a voice in this ocean of voices, and not necessarily how do I measure my artistic expression if suddenly I don't have this amount of recognition or validation through engaged, through online engagement? And so you're mixing messages, you're mixing interpretation, you're sort of becoming very biased about your own way of interacting with the world outside. 00;41;41;23 - 00;42;13;24 Speaker 7 And, and, and so, I guess practices of just maybe refocusing on content. And I'm trying to see maybe if I can reconnect with things like, blogging or writing. And if it doesn't touch people or reach people, then I should just remember that in 97 or 98 it didn't reach that many people either, but I was still compelled to do it anyway. 00;42;14;03 - 00;42;15;05 Speaker 7 Right. We had our. 00;42;15;05 - 00;42;16;15 Speaker 1 Diaries and. 00;42;16;15 - 00;42;17;01 Speaker 7 Yeah. 00;42;17;04 - 00;42;21;09 Speaker 1 Nobody but us. Yeah, yeah. So. 00;42;21;09 - 00;42;29;20 Speaker 7 So at some point you. Yeah. It's about trying to reconnect with a few new techniques, a few things, and maybe along the way you manage. 00;42;29;20 - 00;42;59;06 Speaker 1 To really are meaningful to you. You know, the frustration is that he's familiar with using Facebook Live. Right. And that's been a problem because now we can't somehow he can't download these videos to use them in other ways. So my whole thing is for us to start out owning our content and not having any kind of exclusivity about where it's being distributed. 00;42;59;10 - 00;43;12;21 Speaker 2 Right. And where they get you on that is right. It's united through signing a contract where Facebook owns any of it. It's just the platform is so proprietary that. Right. There's you can't really do much with it other than what it's going to let you do. 00;43;12;21 - 00;43;35;14 Speaker 1 But so the way my brain ticks is that I was trying to think, well, there must be an open source way to do those things. And I think there are, but there's a lot of considerations about how to go about that, which I guess could talk about another time, like using these different platforms and maybe combining them. But so right now I just want to get going right? 00;43;35;14 - 00;43;43;25 Speaker 1 So we're taping this and then what are we going to do with this once we have it taped? How are we going to go ahead and put it on our website? 00;43;44;19 - 00;44;19;04 Speaker 6 I never asked for your opinion, so not one word? No. Look in the mirror. Your point in this. So it's all right. I've checked it. No one else wanted it. My wrists were too big as to why I had a bad attitude. I chose to respect myself. That was a mistake. I had a choice. I shouldn't have done that. 00;44;19;04 - 00;44;26;01 Speaker 6 It turns out it didn't matter that in the mirror my license. 00;44;26;01 - 00;44;26;14 Speaker 1 Over my. 00;44;26;14 - 00;44;37;12 Speaker 6 Shoulder caused me to volunteer, tells me I was the holder of everything and nothing. I was like, I will be the. 00;44;44;08 - 00;45;18;06 Speaker 1 Will if you made it this far. I want to thank you personally for listening. My name is Martha Senator. And I'm the host and the producer and the director, the mama of this. Listen to me, her podcast. But it's really not all about me. It's about community and being commune efficient, which is different from self-sufficient and involves love and support of the people around us and ourselves. 00;45;19;00 - 00;45;52;19 Speaker 1 That's really all listening and being heard is right. So I want to tell you a little bit about what you've heard so far and tell you that I do want to listen to you. I want to read your words. I want to know if you got anything out of this podcast and you can participate by going to listen and be heard dot net there you will find extended content of some of the things that you heard today on this podcast. 00;45;53;02 - 00;46;24;05 Speaker 1 You'll find a way to submit your ideas for columns or a podcast of your own. There's a directory that I hope will grow exponentially of creative people around the country. There's poetry, there's columns. There's all kinds of ways for you to become engaged. So what did we hear? I dug it out of the archives. A wonderful spoken word CD from Michelle. 00;46;24;05 - 00;46;50;17 Speaker 1 Sarah was called Selected Stories from Chicana Files, and we heard cut number four, which is Frozen Food Section. That was always been one of my favorites, spoken word pieces. So I've got a lot more juicy, tender bits of spoken word, really a nice collection. I believe that I would like to share with all of you who like to hear that sort of thing. 00;46;51;04 - 00;47;21;00 Speaker 1 I'm really happy to have Tony Robles contributing to this show. I first met Toni out in the Bay Area. He's a well-known San Francisco poet and his uncle to all of this. But now he lives in Hendersonville, North Carolina, and he just got his MFA in creative writing. So congratulations to Toni for that and he contributed to interviews to today's podcast. 00;47;21;13 - 00;47;47;12 Speaker 1 The first interview that we heard from Tony Robles was with Crystal Callie of the Black History Collective of Henderson County. She was speaking at the People's Museum of Black History on the occasion of Martin Luther King Day. You could find the video of that by going straight to our homepage at Listen and be heard and a link from there to watch the video. 00;47;47;21 - 00;48;25;08 Speaker 1 We also played an interview with Delia at Abundances Food Distribution in Hendersonville. Toni spoke to Delia about the food they have there, why they're doing the program. It's aimed at the Latin community there, and they have a lot of food that's familiar to that community. And she talks a bit about the history of that food. And if you go to listen to be heard, it meant you could get a little more in-depth with that, as well as how to get in touch with that Hispanic farm worker owned cooperative buy. 00;48;25;08 - 00;48;29;11 Speaker 1 Going to listen to be heard dot net. What else do we hear? 00;48;29;11 - 00;48;36;01 Speaker 2 Dan Oh, well, we heard the sweet sounds of my voice talking about me and what I do right. 00;48;36;01 - 00;48;44;16 Speaker 1 And I want to thank you, Dan, for helping me with producing this show, doing the sound. How can people check out what you do? 00;48;44;16 - 00;49;05;27 Speaker 2 Well, there's thunder talk, dawg. It's a messy website for a pretty clean show on the show is also pretty messy. But but it's clean from a technical standpoint. TBS AOL dot com. Mark McRae Saturdays of Our Lives Best Saturdays of Our Lives podcast for both of the S.O. Network yeah so network dot com. 00;49;06;00 - 00;49;33;07 Speaker 1 We're going to talk a little bit more about that. Yeah. So Network in the next podcast as well as some more about the learning curve of getting this podcast going. So I appreciate that conversation. So I played another cut from Michelle. Sara's selected stories from Chicano Falls because well, I like this CD and that quote was called Frozen Food Section. 00;49;33;07 - 00;50;07;01 Speaker 1 I have a lot of spoken words, CDs that I like and I hope to share with everybody in the coming episodes. We also listen to a conversation weaving in and out of today's podcast that I had with Show Betto. She took the time to join me in conversation from Tel Aviv. She's French, though, and but she lives in Zurich and she has some very interesting perspectives. 00;50;07;01 - 00;50;48;14 Speaker 1 And I want to thank her for taking the time to speak with me. And you'll be hearing more of us conversing about media technology, listening, being heard. Incoming episodes, you also heard some bits of videos about Marthas Kitchen Garden, which is the same Martha, me here at my kitchen garden in Greenville, South Carolina, where I'm learning about permaculture and restoring the soil and measures to take to mitigate drought and prevent fire and protect the water. 00;50;48;14 - 00;51;15;19 Speaker 1 And it's a journey and I want to share it with all of you. It's part of me. It's part of who I am. Half the day is spent with the several digging ditches, planting seeds, all those kinds of things. And the other half the day is spent typing and thinking about words and, putting all kinds of things together to make podcasts like this one. 00;51;16;12 - 00;51;46;16 Speaker 1 These are some of the things that you can expect to be hearing, as well as the poetry that I like to go out and do once in a while, participate in an open mic and you heard a little bit of a raw recording from the poetry and blues at the Brandy Bar in Hendersonville. They have an open mic on the second Wednesday of the month where they also do a feature. 00;51;46;16 - 00;52;23;13 Speaker 1 And when I went, they were featuring John Quigley, who wrote a book called Discovering Carl Sandburg The Eclectic Life of an American Icon. And he gave very interesting talk that I found very informative. I learned a lot of things about Carl Sandburg and he calls his book concise at 147 pages, which compared to a much longer sort of 600 page tome that was written about him. 00;52;23;27 - 00;53;01;04 Speaker 1 You can go get this one and feel informed without having to spend an actual month or so reading a much longer book about him. They also have jazz during this event, which I enjoyed. Mr. Jimmy and Charlie Wilkinson provides some really nice blues, jazzy I should have said blues, but to me they sounded like jazz. Blues, really. Hosted by Kathleen Kalb was a representative of the North Carolina Writers Network. 00;53;01;23 - 00;53;31;19 Speaker 1 So you can find more information about that once again on the website, listening Be heard next. There's links even to the book and how to get to the brandy bar and where it is and all that. You're listening to Greenville Collective Big Band, the title track from their C.D. Welcome to Earth. You could find out more about the Greenville Jazz Collective at Greenville Jazz Collective dot com. 00;53;32;06 - 00;53;59;24 Speaker 1 Or you could just go meet them and hang out on any Sunday from 4 to 7. It's free, although you could give them a little money. They have a jam session at the CHIKARA Alley, which is a608 South Main Street in Greenville, South Carolina. If you like to listen to jazz or if you like to play jazz, that's a pretty good place to be on a Sunday afternoon where you belong. 00;54;00;21 - 00;54;08;18 Speaker 3 Because living it is certainly you're. 00;54;09;07 - 00;54;46;19 Speaker 1 Listening to listen and be heard. My name is Martha. Senator and this is all about creating community culture, about having a conversation, having conversations with people, about culture, about books. They're writing about ideas that we need to explore together. Good thing we're not asking for your likes. We're not taking any polls. We're not creating a profile when you visit us. 00;54;48;02 - 00;55;06;14 Speaker 1 We just want to listen and yeah, we want to be heard. It it.

