Saturday, January 21: Watch Tony Robles interview Delia at the Abundance Food Distribution Program in Hendersonville, NC, for L&BH on Facebook Live

Abundancia provides quality and culturally appropriate food for Latin families from local farms. Photos by Tony Robles.

Nopales Poets (For the Abundancia Food Distribution Program) By Tony Robles Nopales sit in boxes one on top of the other like cool tongues that taste sun and rain The spines of nopales are sharp and can pierce the heart like a poem Nopales survive heat survive desert The nopales tongue awaits a drop of rain Awaits the touch of hand The poets have come to touch, to taste the Nopales Poets of rain, of soil of sky, of dreams From Mexico, El Salvador, Guatamala Their nopales tongues sing nopales songs and speak nopales poetry and rituals And from their hands come: Chayote Jalapenos Peras Limon Cebolla Banana Yucca Tomatillos Frijoles Arroz In a place called Hendersonville Planting their poems their songs into the soil with dark brown soil hands Poets whose flesh sing out and survive like nopales (c) 2023 Tony Robles

