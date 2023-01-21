Familiar food for the Latino/a/x Community in Hendersonville

Saturday, January 21: Watch Tony Robles interview Delia at the Abundance Food Distribution Program in Hendersonville, NC, for L&BH on Facebook Live

Abundancia provides quality and culturally appropriate food for Latin families from local farms. Photos by Tony Robles.
Nopales Poets (For the Abundancia Food Distribution Program)
By Tony Robles

Nopales sit in boxes
one on top of the other
like cool tongues
that taste sun and rain

The spines of nopales are
sharp and can pierce the
heart like a poem

Nopales survive heat
survive desert

The nopales tongue
awaits a drop of
rain

Awaits the touch of hand

The poets have come
to touch, to taste the
Nopales

Poets of rain, of soil
of sky, of dreams

From Mexico, El Salvador,
Guatamala

Their nopales tongues
sing nopales songs and speak
nopales poetry and rituals

And from their hands  come:
Chayote
Jalapenos
Peras
Limon
Cebolla
Banana
Yucca 
Tomatillos
Frijoles
Arroz

In a place called
Hendersonville

Planting their poems
their songs into the soil
with dark brown soil hands

Poets whose flesh
sing out

and survive like
nopales


(c) 2023 Tony Robles

