to Exclusion you say you’re better but you know better you set the stage for rage your actors read from the page you yell fire and hire the ones who run over the ones who run you hand them a gun then have your fun the one who walks with a splash and talks cash

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email



Like this: Like Loading...