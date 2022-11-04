The “Other Culture”

From the Peace Center to Centre Stage Theatre, Greenville, S.C., is an undisputed
player in the realm of performing and visual arts. Few would dispute that the Upstate is
a community of culture — but it has another artistic side.
One of the most popular stories I’ve written in recent years was a piece called “Funny
Business” that was published in Greenville Business Magazine. It featured three local
business owners who sell comic books, graphic novels, action figures and classic toys
— much to the delight of customers far and wide.
Richard Morgan of Richard’s Comics and Collectables on Laurens Road worked in IT
before making a career of comics. Ryan Bonavia, owner of Toy Federation in Greer,
has a background in aerospace, and Rob Young left the corporate world for a place
called Borderlands. All three have created special events. They offer personal service,
they give back to the community, and they support a network of artists and enthusiasts.
Please see event details below and remember that “pop” can truly be an inspiring and
valuable part of our shared culture.
Upstate POP Expo at the Greenville Shrine Club & Event Center
November 5: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
November 6: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Details:
http://upstatepopexpo.com/?fbclid=IwAR03E1D9Fs1GhE6CMGKbKGQvMJ5CRhaR1W
VV0zNG5ZDEAcM3bI0ipbNNFNY
Retro-Toy Con
November 18-20 at the Embassy Suites Golf Resort and Convention Center Verdae
Details: https://retro-toycon.com/
Borderlands Comics and Games
Watch for news of the grand opening of their new store on S. Pleasantburg Drive:
https://www.borderlands.us/
S.C. Comicon
April 15-16, 2023, at the Greenville Convention Center
Details: https://www.sccomicon.com/
