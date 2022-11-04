The “Other Culture”

From the Peace Center to Centre Stage Theatre, Greenville, S.C., is an undisputed

player in the realm of performing and visual arts. Few would dispute that the Upstate is

a community of culture — but it has another artistic side.



One of the most popular stories I’ve written in recent years was a piece called “Funny

Business” that was published in Greenville Business Magazine. It featured three local

business owners who sell comic books, graphic novels, action figures and classic toys

— much to the delight of customers far and wide.



Richard Morgan of Richard’s Comics and Collectables on Laurens Road worked in IT

before making a career of comics. Ryan Bonavia, owner of Toy Federation in Greer,

has a background in aerospace, and Rob Young left the corporate world for a place

called Borderlands. All three have created special events. They offer personal service,

they give back to the community, and they support a network of artists and enthusiasts.



Please see event details below and remember that “pop” can truly be an inspiring and

valuable part of our shared culture.



Upstate POP Expo at the Greenville Shrine Club & Event Center

November 5: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

November 6: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Details:

http://upstatepopexpo.com/?fbclid=IwAR03E1D9Fs1GhE6CMGKbKGQvMJ5CRhaR1W

VV0zNG5ZDEAcM3bI0ipbNNFNY



Retro-Toy Con

November 18-20 at the Embassy Suites Golf Resort and Convention Center Verdae

Details: https://retro-toycon.com/

Borderlands Comics and Games

Watch for news of the grand opening of their new store on S. Pleasantburg Drive:

https://www.borderlands.us/

S.C. Comicon

April 15-16, 2023, at the Greenville Convention Center

Details: https://www.sccomicon.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Pinterest

Pocket

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

Email



Like this: Like Loading...